Apple rolls out iOS 16.6, macOS Ventura 13.5 and watchOS 9.6 update, What’s new

Apple has rolled out the iOS 16.6, macOS Ventura 13.5, and watchOS 9.6 updates for all. Though, the tech giant is working on the latest OS iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and watchOS 10 betas, it continues to release updates to fix minor issues in the current iOS.

Apple has released the iOS 16.6, iPadOS 16.6, macOS Ventura 13.5, and watchOS 9.6 to fix some leftover bugs that would allow malicious users to remotely compromise the security of an affected device and vulnerabilities affecting the company’s Neural Engine, the Find My service.

The updates include some bug fixes and security updates, said the official release note. Apple has advised users to download and update their compatible devices soon to avoid the cyber risks.

However, apple has not released the Contact Key Verification feature, which can alert users when a third party intercepts or eavesdrops on their iMessages, with the latest update. This feature was spotted in an early iOS 16.6 beta version.

How to download and update your compatible Apple device to latest iOS 16.6, macOS Ventura 13.5

Go to the Settings app.

Scroll to the General section then to Software Updates.

Download the new software update available.

The update will then start downloading.

Once the download process concludes, it will prepare the update in the background.

Then install the update.

Users are advised to keep their iDevice connected to a power source, and don’t unplug it until the installation ends.

Now, your device is running iOS 16.6, iPadOS 16.6, macOS Ventura 13.5, or watchOS 9.6.

Note: If you don’t spot the new software update then give the page some time to refresh. If even then you don’t spot the update, try restarting your iDevice. Once the update appears, tap on Download and Install.

Apple is expected to launch the updates to iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10 before the launch of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series of smartphones, which are expected to arrive later this year.