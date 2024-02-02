Apple might offer AI features on iPhones towards the end of 2024; Tim Cook hints development

It might seem that when competitors of Apple like Google and Samsung are aggressively pushing AI features on their smartphone the Cupertino giant is lagging behind. Recently, both Samsung and Google introduced AI features in the Galaxy S24 series and Pixel 8 series respectively. However, in a recent conversation, Apple CEO Tim Cook hinted that the company might be introducing generative AI features on their devices soon.

Tim during Apple’s quarterly earnings call confirmed that the company is working on the generative AI features. It seems that the company will be talking about the generative AI features alongside the release of iOS 18 at the later part of 2024. Cook did not offer any further details about the AI features that will be offered in its devices later this year.

“In terms of generative AI, which, I’d guess, is your focus, we have a lot of work going on internally as I’ve alluded to before. Our MO, if you will, has always been to do work and then talk about work and not to get out in front of ourselves. And so, we’re going to hold that to this as well. But we’ve got some things that we are incredibly excited about that we’ll be talking about later this year,” said Time Cook reported Android Authority.

According to reports, a code in iOS 17.4 suggested that Siri will be able to use Ai for summarization, smart reply suggestions as well as AI use in Music, Pages and Keynote. We can expect the iOS 18 at the WWDC 2024 which will be held around June 2024. It is expected that the company will be revealing the generative AI features during the iPhone 16 launch (which might be sometime in September 2024).