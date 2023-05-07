Apple may not offer solid-state Buttons for iPhone 15 Pro

The Apple iPhone 15 series is expected to be launched in the second week of September. We have seen many leaks and rumours about the latest iPhone series ahead of it’s launch as per usual. According to a previous leak report, the high-end pro model of the iPhone 15 lineup might completely ditch physical buttons in favour of haptic buttons for a ‘button-less’ design.

Now, a recent report has revealed that Apple might not offer solid-state buttons on iPhone 15 Pro. One of the most highly anticipated features solid-state buttons were supposed to provide haptic feedback and replace the traditional clickable volume buttons.

Well-known analyst, Ming-chi Kuo has hinted that unresolved technical issues prevented the mass production of the solid-state buttons. So, the solid-state buttons project has been cancelled.

Top Apple supplier Cirrus Logic has also confirmed that Apple has indeed ditched the transition to solid-state buttons from physical buttons. This has further christened the reliability of the leak.

Though, the iPhone 15 Pro will not sport any solid-state button, the tech giant is going to introduce an Action button. The said button is said to replace the ring/mute switch. It will be similar to the one on the Apple Watch Ultra, which means users can customize it as per their likes.

However, analyst Jeff Pu believes that the company will push the introduction of this technology to the next iPhone line up which could be iPhone 16 Pro. The iPhone 16 lineup could launch next year.

Cirrus Logic’s announcement is significant because Apple is its largest customer, accounting for 78% of its revenue in the 2022 fiscal year. The cancellation of the solid-state buttons project may have an impact on Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the next fiscal year.

The tech world will be eagerly watching to see if Apple manages to overcome the technical challenges of the solid-state buttons in time for the release of the iPhone 16 Pro.

The iPhone 15 lineup is supposed to arrive with a Dynamic Island and a USB-C port. The Pro models are said to get thinner bezels, a larger camera hump, and a periscope lens (for the iPhone 16 Pro Max). Internally, the iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus will most likely pack the A15 Bionic chip while the Pro models will pack the upcoming A16 Bionic chip. The lineup is also expected to offer battery improvements, and performance boosts. It will be Offred with iOS 17, which will likely be launched at WWDC 2023.

As mentioned earlier, the iPhone 15 series likely to be released in the second week of September. So, we will get more details in the near future.