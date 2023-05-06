iOS 17: All you need to know about the upcoming update

The iOS 17 will be launched in the upcoming months and there are a bunch of features that will be offered in this update. Even though there isn’t anything official from the side of Apple, there are rumours that have revealed the upcoming features in the update.

Apple will probably announce iOS 17 in June at the WWDC event. However, the launch of the iOS 17 is expected to be made alongside the launch of iPhone 15 series during the later part of the year.

We have listed some features that will be available in the iOS 17 update.

Dynamic island

All the models of the upcoming 15 series will offer Dynamic Island feature. The Dynamic island feature is currently present in the premium devices of the iPhone 14 series (14 Pro, 14 Pro Max). This means that the notch will be finally gone from premium series. There will be more functions in the Dynamic Island.

Control Center

The iOS 17 update will also include some major changes in the Control Center in terms of user interface and customisations, suggested leaks. The other improvement on the update may include an upgraded always-on display, Focus Mode filters, Notification changes, and a Custom Accessibility setting that would enable total control over the UI and layout for older persons or younger users.

Dynamic widgets

Apple is also suggested to be testing active, dynamic widgets. However, there is no confirmation regarding this yet. Active widgets may include one-tap buttons, sliders and more, revealed a tipster. He also added that iOS 17 will bring more Car implementations into the Wallet app and launch with CarKey improvements.

Improved Siri

There might be the presence of an improved version of Siri that relies on AI tools. This will help users to find answers to complicated questions in an easier way. Apple will not want to lag behind Google and Microsoft in terms of using AI for search. Various reports suggest that the company is working on a language model to improve the accuracy of the voice assistant.

Improvement in Search/ Spotlight

The Search/Spotlight feature on iOS 17 devices will also be significantly improved with the update, suggested some leaks. The update will also provide support for Apple Mixed Reality VR headset.

CarPlay Update

Apple CarPlay will offer updates including widgets, support for multiple devices, new functions, and much more.

Journaling App

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, users will get a Journaling App that helps users track and record their activities on a regular basis. The app will also analyse user behaviour and activities.

Sideloading

The iOS 17 update will open doors for sideloading. However, this update might be limited to the European Union only.

The supported device list includes iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone SE (2020, 2022).