Apple iPhone SE 4: Release date, specification, Everything we know so far

Apple’s upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE is likely to launch sometime in 2024. The affordable iPhone SE 4 is expected to sport a small display with size somewhere between 5.7 and 6.1 inches, said reports.

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the device will feature a 6.1-inch display, while supply chain analyst Ross Young has revealed that the Cupertino-based tech giant may offer a 5.7 to 6.1 inches screen with the iPhone SE 4.

It is noteworthy to mention that the design of the existing iPhone SE models are based on earlier iPhones. For example, the iPhone SE 3 features a 4.7-inch display with a Touch ID home button which is similar to the iPhone 8.

Moreover, if earlier reports were to believed then the iPhone SE 4 will sport the same design as iPhone XR with rounded corners.

Prior to this, Analyst Ross had claimed that the iPhone SE 4 will be launched in 2023. He also tipped that the iPhone SE 4 will come with a 6.1-inch display along with a hole-shaped cutout for the front camera. Some reports have also leaked that the new affordable iPhone may come with the Dynamic Island notch that was launched on the iPhone 14 Pro models this year.

Apart from this, the reports have also revealed that iPhone SE 4 may come with the powerful A15 Bionic chipset which is currently used on iPhone 13 Series and iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

However, there is no information on whether the company will still offer the TrueDepth camera to support the Face ID on the upcoming iPhone SE 4.