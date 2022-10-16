Apple iPhone SE 2022 gets costlier by Rs 6,000 in India; Check new price

Apple has hiked the price of the iPhone SE 2022 in India by Rs 6,000. Now, buyers have to pay Rs over Rs 49,000 to get the iPhone that was launched at a starting price of Rs 43,900. The latest iPhone SE model comes with a 4.7-inch Retina display, and the A15 Bionic chipset, which also powers the iPhone 13 series. The price hike also reflects in the Apple Store India.

Here is how much you have to pay now to buy the latest iPhone SE 2022.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 price hike: New price

Apple launched the iPhone SE at a starting price of Rs 43,900 for the 64GB model, which is now available at Rs 49,900. While the 128GB storage option price has been increased to Rs 54,900, up from Rs 48,900 and the 256GB variant will now cost you Rs 64,900. You can purchase the iPhone model in Midnight, Starlight, and Product (Red) colour variants.

Apple has not revealed any specific reason behind the price hike of the iPhone SE 2022. However, you can still see the old price on Croma and Flipkart.

Flipkart and Amazon were recently selling the iPhones models at a discounted price during the Big Diwali sale and Great Festival Days sale. Apple iPhone 13 was launched at a starting price of Rs 64,990 and is selling at Rs 59,990. The 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 67,990 and the 512GB variant will cost Rs 86,990.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 specifications

Apple iPhone SE 2022 runs iOS 15 and features a 4.7-inch Retina display with an aluminum chassis and a glass cover at the back. The fingerprint sensor is embedded in the physical home screen button. It also comes with IP67 dust and water-resistant coating. This protects the smartphone from occasional splashes of water.

The iPhone SE 2022 is powered by the company’s A15 Bionic chipset, which is also seen in the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone is avaialble in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB of storage space models.

The iPhone SE 2022 sports a single 12MP camera at the back with support for features such as Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode. The phone also has 5G connectivity and wireless charging capabilities.