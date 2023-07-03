Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price drops: Save up to Rs 56,000, Get it now with 13% discount; Check details

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is currently available for sale with a discounted price on Flipkart. The e-commerce site is offering the device at a 13% discount, which brings the cost of the device from Rs 1,79,900 to Rs 1,55,999. With bank and exchange offer, buyers can save up to Rs 56,900 while buying the device from Flipkart. Check the details of the deal below:

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Flipkart Sale offer

Flipkart has currently listed the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max at Rs 1,55,999 instead of it’s original cost of Rs 1,79,900. On the online store, the price of the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max has dropped by a 13% discount.

Apart from this, customers can also get bank and exchange deals, which can bring down the price more. Buyers can exchange their old device and save up to Rs 35,000 on the purchase of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Specifications

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is one of the high-end offerings in the iPhone 13 series. It features a 6.7-inch screen with a screen resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels and a pixel density of 457ppi. The screen is narrow and bezel-less, with a notch for the selfie camera. The smartphone has scratch-proof screen protection and water proof. It has an IP68 rating.

It carries the all-new A14 Bionic processor that provides flawless operation. It has the Apple GPU (four-core graphics), which allows you to play high-end visual games easily.

It sports a triple rear camera set up including 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 12MP telephoto camera along with an an LED flash. Using the three camera sensors, users can take stunning photos as well as record videos. The 13MP front-facing camera takes great selfies and also helps with video calls. It also has a retina flash.

The Apple 13 Pro packs a 3850mAh Li-ion battery that powers the device for a longer period of time.