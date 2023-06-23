Wanna buy an iPhone14 in India, see percent of salary you need to spend

A recent tweet by the World of Statistics found out how much people from a number of countries need to spend from their annual salary in order to afford an iPhone 14 Pro.

The tweet by World of Statistics says that an average Indian needs to spend around 23.4 percent of his or her yearly salary in order to afford an iPhone 14 Pro in India.

Whereas people in Switzerland need to spend only less than 2 percent of their annual salary in order to afford the new iPhone 14.

People from United States of America and Singapore need to spend just 2 percent of their annual income in order to buy and iPhone 14.

The highest percent of their salary has to be paid by people of two countries that is Pakistan and Nigeria that is at a shocking high of 104.1 percent and 105.3 percent respectively.

Find The Detailed Tweet Here:

How much of a yearly salary you need to spend to afford an iPhone 14 Pro 128GB: 🇨🇭 Switzerland: 1.8%

🇺🇸 United States: 2.0%

🇸🇬 Singapore: 2.0%

🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates: 2.8%

🇦🇺 Australia: 2.9%

🇨🇦 Canada: 3.0%

🇭🇰 Hong Kong: 3.2%

🇳🇴 Norway: 3.3%

🇳🇿 New Zealand: 3.5%

🇳🇱 Netherlands:… — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) June 21, 2023

The Apple iPhone 14 has the following unbeatable features:

15.40 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display

Advanced camera system for better photos in any light

Cinematic mode now in 4K Dolby Vision up to 30 fps

Action mode for smooth, steady, handheld videos

Vital safety technology — Crash Detection calls for help when you can’t

All-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback

Industry-leading durability features with Ceramic Shield and water resistance

A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU for lightning-fast performance.

Superfast 5G cellular iOS 16 offers even more ways to personalise, communicate and share

Since the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is packed with these above stated amazing features almost all iPhone fans are looking forward to own one since it was launched in September 2022.

It is however worth mentioning that the much coveted phone costs above one lakh in the Indian markets.