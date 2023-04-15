Apple iPhone 13 now available for under ₹60,000, check details

The Apple iPhone 13 gets a heavy discount on Flipkart during the on-going summer sale. The 128GB variant of the Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at a special price of Rs 58,999. Users get additional offers on the platform. If they use the offers in a particular way, they will be able to get the device for less than Rs 57,999.

Flipkart deal

According to the deal, users get direct discount of Rs 10,901 on the base price of the device (i.e. Rs 69,900) which brings the iPhone 13’s price to Rs 58,999. Additionally, users get up to Rs 1,000 off on the deal if they use their Axis Bank cards. So after availing the above deals, the price drops to Rs 57,999.

iPhone 13 Specifications

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 offers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 2532 x 1170 resolution. The display is protected with a Ceramic Shield. The device runs on iOS 15 and is powered by Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip. Besides, it has a 3,227mAh battery that supports 20W wired fast charging via lightning port and wireless charging.

The iPhone 13 gets Cinematic Mode, portrait mode for videos which adds the bokeh effect. The connectivity feature of the phone includes 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and GPS with GLONASS + QZSS.

NB: The said discount on the Apple iPhone 13 is a part of Flipkart’s ongoing Summer Sale and will end on April 17.