Flipkart Summer Sale: Check latest offer on Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone 13 and other smartphones

The Flipkart Summer Saver Sale is currently live on the platform and many popular smartphones are available with multiple offers. The Summer Saver Sale is live from 13th-17th April and the devices include budget smartphones as well as premium phones. We have listed some smartphones that get attractive benefits during the sale.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: The flagship smartphone from Google is priced from Rs 66,999. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 84,999.

Moto G52: The device is priced just Rs 12,999 against its original price of Rs 17,999.

The smartphone offers 4GB RAM +64 GB storage along with 6.5’’ pOLED display. The device will be powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC.

Poco M4 Pro: The device will be available for Rs 10,999 against its original price of Rs 17,999. The device offers 64MP triple camera setup along with a Helio G96 processor.

Realme C33 2023: Realme C33 2023 costs Rs 10,499 while the original price Rs 13,999. The device offers 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Infinix Smart 6 HD and Hot 20 Play: The Infinix Smart 6 HD costs just Rs 5699 instead of Rs 8999. On the other hand, the Hot 20 Play costs Rs 7549 against Rs 11,999.

Some of the other popular smartphones that are offered during the sale include iPhone 13, iPhone 11, moto g32 (8GB), Redmi 10, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Moto G32 and much more.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 11: If you are someone looking for an Apple flagship device, the iPhone 13 might be a perfect choice for it. The smartphone costs Rs 56,999 against its MRP of Rs 69,900.

On the other hand, the iPhone 11 costs Rs 38,999 over its MRP of Rs 43,900 during the sale.

During the sale users gets 10% instant discount on Axis Bank Credit Card & EMI transactions. Users also get flat Rs 100 cashback on Paytm Wallet Transactions too.

(NB: Various bank offers on smartphones are limited to certain smartphones only. Kindly go through all the term and conditions on the smartphone.)