Apple iPhone 13 discount: Where to get the cheapest iPhone 13 online

Since the Apple iPhone 14 has launched across the globe in September 2022, the prices of the iPhone 13 have been slashed drastically. The iPhone 13 is currently available at a discounted price on various online platforms. You can purchase the iPhone 13 online on Amazon, Flipkart as well as on Apple Store. However, the final price of the smartphone changes across the platforms. We have made a detailed comparison of discounts on iPhone 13 across all three platforms.

Amazon

The Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB) is currently available for Rs 66,900 on Amazon. Users get up to Rs 25,000 discount if they exchange their old smartphone. Users can also get up to Rs 1000 instant discount if they use specific Bank Cards.

Flipkart

The Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB) is currently available for Rs 66,990 on Flipkart. Users get up to Rs 18,500 discount if they exchange their old smartphone. Users can also get up to Rs 2000 instant discount if they use specific Bank Cards.

Apple Store

The Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB) is currently available for Rs 66,900 on Apple Store. Users get 5 percent instant cashback up to Rs 6,000 if they use specific Bank cards. Additionally Users get up to Rs 58,730 instant credit if they exchange their eligible smartphone.

iPhone 13 Specifications

The iPhone 13 offers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 2532 x 1170 resolution. The display is protected with a Ceramic Shield. The iPhone runs on iOS 15 and is powered by Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip. Apple iPhone 13 has a 3,227mAh battery that supports 20W wired fast charging via lightning port and wireless charging.

The iPhone 13 gets Cinematic Mode, portrait mode for videos — which adds the bokeh effect. Connectivity feature of the phone includes 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and GPS with GLONASS + QZSS.