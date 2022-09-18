Apple iOS 16: New useful features that you will find handy in your everyday use

The iPhone models that will receive latest update are iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone SE 2022. It is needless to mention that the iPhone 14 series already comes with iOS 16.

We have mentioned some prominent new features offered by iOS 16 in details in this article and hope that it will help you to use your device in a better way.

Refreshed lock screen

One of the commonly interacted features on a smartphone is the lock screen feature. The latest update of the iOS brings several different styles for your lock screen. In order to choose different styles for your screen, you have to press and hold the edit option of your lock screen. The unique feature of each style is that, it changes the colour filter for the background picture and font on the lock screen.

This feature also gives users a free hand to customise fonts for time and date as well as add lock screen widgets. The lock screen widgets include temperature, calendar, activity rings etc. The customisable lock screen feature can be seen as a similar feature to that of Android 12’s Material You.

New features in messaging

The messaging app of the iPhones now has the ability to edit and undo sent messages. Henceforth, if you make any mistakes in a message and then accidentally send it, you need not worry. A sent message can be edited by the user and after the edit has been done, an ‘edited’ status appears under the message. This shows that a particular message has been edited.

On the other hand, the undo send button in messages allows a user to delete an accidental message that can cause unnecessary embarrassment in your family or friends.

New Notifications

The iOS 16 offers new pattern in terms of notifications for its users. The notifications have been moved to the bottom of the display in order to reduce the clumsiness of the Lock Screen. However, the notifications can be accessed in a similar way as earlier. Users have to simply swipe up to customise them. Users can choose front three different types of notifications- count, stack and list.

On the other hand, live activities feature on the iOS 16 allows you to follow current events with ease. Current activities like your cab ride or cricket match/ football match can be tracked in an easier way than before through the live activities feature.

SharePlay features land in messages

SharePlay used to let users share their experience through FaceTime. Now SharePlay allows users to share experiences through iMessage. Users can watch their favourite TV shows while using messages. A single set of playback controls allow all viewers to use functions like play/ pause/ rewind/ forward etc. This means that every user who is connected through iMessage has the option to play, pause or skip content.

Tap and drag feature on Visual Look Up

The Visual Look Up feature on the iOS 16 allows users to lift a photo’s subject from the background and then add it on apps like Messages.

Focus mode updates and filters

Recent updates on the focus mode makes it easier to allow or block notifications with respect to certain apps as well as contacts. Users can also manage several applications like Calendar, Mail, Messages as well as Safari.

Improved Apple Wallet

The Apple Wallet is available with more features in the iOS 16. More ID cards are now supported on the Wallet app. Sharing keys through apps like Mail and Messages has been made easier through the use of Apple Wallet.

Similarly, the Apple Pay feature offers new types of payments and also supports Apple Pay Later. The Apple Pay Later lets users to split the cost of Apple Pay through four equal payments over 6 weeks. The best part is that users do not have to pay zero interest or fees in the transaction.

Improved Apple Maps

The Apple Maps offer improved navigation along with addition of other services like price of public transport if available, rental vehicle services, taxi pickups and much more.

Return of Battery Percentage

The battery percentage feature returns with the release of iOS 16. Users will now be able to see the battery percentage in the status bar. For those who are unknown, the battery percentage was removed after the launch of iPhone X due to space constraint.

Safety Checks

The safety check feature on the new iOS 16 is meant to offer help to people who come across abusive relationships. The new feature lets a user review and reset access to your location information, messages, passwords and various other apps on your device.

The new series of Apple’s flagship devices include iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 series misses the mini model which its previous flagship series offered to the customers.

The iPhone 14 with 6.1-inch display and iPhone 14 Plus with 6.7-inch display are priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively. While the iPhone 14 Pro are on the premium side. The iPhone 14 Pro has a starting price of Rs 1,29,900 and iPhone 14 Pro Max at Rs 1,39,900.