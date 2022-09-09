iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Which one should you prefer as your next flagship smartphone

The iPhone 14 series has been launched across the globe through the Far Out Event in Cupertino. The new series of Apple’s flagship devices include iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 series misses the mini model which its previous flagship series offered to the customers.

The iPhone 14 with 6.1-inch display and iPhone 14 Plus with 6.7-inch display are priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively. While the iPhone 14 Pro are on the premium side. The iPhone 14 Pro has a starting price of Rs 1,29,900 and iPhone 14 Pro Max at Rs 1,39,900.

Given the fact that budget is a constraint In India, the iPhone 14 (the basic model of the series) will be a prime attraction for the buyers. We have compared the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 side by side and summarised important points about their similarities as well as their differences. The detailed comparison might help you to be more specific in your choices.

Key Differences

Weight: The overall weight of the iPhone 14 is less by just 2 grams as compared to the iPhone 13. While the iPhone 14 weighs 172 grams, the iPhone 13 weighs 174 grams.

Chipset: Even though both the smartphones are powered by A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone 14 offers a 5-core GPU against the iPhone 13’s 4-core GPU.

Camera: The iPhone 14 sports an advanced dual-camera system 12MP Main as well as Ultra Wide camera. The 12MP front camera offers TrueDepth with autofocus. The iPhone 13 also offers Dual 12MP camera system at the rear and 12MP front camera. There is the presence of Photonic Engine in iPhone 14 that improves quality of photos and gives an edge over iPhone 13.

Video recording: While the iPhone 13 could record videos in Cinematic mode with shallow depth of field at 1080p @30 fps, the iPhone 14 gets better at it. The iPhone 14 can record videos in Cinematic mode with shallow depth of field at 4K HDR up to 30 fps. The iPhone 14 also gets an action mode for shooting videos.

Safety: Even though both the devices get Emergency SOS, the Crash Detection is present only in the iPhone 14.

Battery: In terms of battery backup, the iPhone 14 has an edge over its predecessor. While the iPhone 13 offers up to 19 hours of video playback and audio playback of up to 75 hours, the iPhone 14 offers up to 20 hours of video playback and audio playback of up to 80 hours.

Sensors: High dynamic range gyro, High-g accelerometer and dual ambient light sensors are present on the iPhone 14 and make the difference (between two models).

Price: The price of iPhone 13 starts at Rs 69,900 while price of iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900.

Key Similarities

Display 6.1 inches Super Retina XDR display Brightness 800 nits max brightness, 1200 nits peak brightness Camera Zoom 2x optical zoom range Camera 12MP Dual camera system at rear, 12MP front camera Processor A15 Bionic chip, 6‑core CPU, 16-core Neural Engine Security Face ID Storage 128 GB/ 256GB/ 512GB Dimensions 5.78 inch height, 2.82 inch width Splash, Water and Dust Resistant Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres up to 30 minutes) Connectivity GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+ , DC-HSDPA, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, 5G Audio Playback Spatial Audio playback, Supports Dolby Atmos Video Playback HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG Charging Upto 50% charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher

Note: We have covered key details about both the smartphones, according to the official data revealed by Apple on its website. It is up to the wish of the buyers whether they purchase iPhone 14 or opt to go for iPhone 13 (even though it is an older device).