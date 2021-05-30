Apple AirPods Pro To Be Available In 2022, Might Feature A New Design

Apple AirPods have emerged as one of the popular music devices among the smartphone users. Even though the popular Apple AirPods are expected to be launched in 2021, reports suggest that the Apple AirPods Pro is expected to launch in 2022.

According to reports by Bloomberg, the AirPods Pro is expected to come with a new design. The new design will eliminate the stem design and prefer a more compact design. There are chances that the new AirPods Pro might look similar to the Galaxy Buds.

The Apple AirPods Pro might feature enhanced motion sensors in order to track health details of the user.

However, any official statement by Apple regarding the release has not been made yet.

The Ear Buds market in India is currently on a growing trend. Even though global brands like Samsung, Apple, Sennheiser, OnePlus had made an earlier entry in the market, they were joined by Indian brands like boat, mivi, noise etc.