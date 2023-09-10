Android Smartphones under Rs 9000 that you can purchase if you have a tight budget

There are dozens of Android smartphones that are launched every month in the mid-range segment. To be precise, due to the rise in feature centric buyers, mid-range segment has been a favourite spot of manufacturers. This has limited options in the entry level Android smartphones. If you are someone who is planning for a smartphone under Rs 9000 as you have a tight budget, we have listed some devices below.

Infinix Hot 30i

The device is currently available at Rs 8999 for the 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. Key features of the smartphone include 6.6 inch HD+ display, 5000 mAh battery, G37 Processor, 50MP primary camera and 5MP Front camera.

Samsung Galaxy F04

The Samsung Galaxy F04 offers 4GB RAM along with 64GB storage onboard. The key specifications include 6.5 inch HD display along with 5000 mAh battery. When it comes to camera, the motorcycle gets 13MP primary camera and a 5MP front camera. The device gets a Mediatek Helio P35 Processor under the hood. The price of the device is Rs 8499.

Poco C55

The Poco C55 smartphone gets a 4GB RAM along with 64GB storage onboard. The price of the smartphone is Rs 7499. Key specifications of the device include 6.71 inch HD+ display, 50MP dual camera setup, 5MP front camera, 5000 mAh battery and a Mediatek Helio G85 Processor.

Motorola e13

The Motorola e13 gets a 8GB RAM and a 128GB ROM at a price of Rs 8499. Key specifications on the smartphone include 6.5 inch HD+ display, 13MP rear camera setup, 5MP front camera, 5000 mAh battery and a Unisoc T606 Processor.

Infinix Hot 20 Play

Key specifications on the Infinix Hot 20 Play include 6.82 inch HD+ display with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Other key specs include 6.82 inch HD+ display, 13MP primary camera, 8MP front camera, 6000 mAh Li-ion battery and MediaTek G37 processor. The device costs Rs 7999 and gets a 1 year warranty.

(We have chosen the smartphone models based on their popularity and not in any way trying to advertise them.)