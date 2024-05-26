All Reliance Jio prepaid plans with free Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video subscription

Reliance Jio, which is one of India’s leading telecom providers, offers a wide range of recharge plans for its prepaid users. The plans vary from validity, data, to OTT benefits and more. The telecom operator has several prepaid plans that offer free access to popular OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video. The plans also offer other benefits including bundled data, voice calls, and SMS, to name a few.

Let’s check the full list of prepaid plans and their benefits here.

Reliance Jio prepaid plans with free OTT:

Jio Rs 398 plan

The Jio Rs 398 plan has a validity of 28 days and comes with 2GB per day data balance that means it has a total of 56GB of high-speed data.Post the data limit, the speed drops. The plan has free access] to streaming service apps such as JioTV app, such as Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Docubay, EPIC ON, FanCode, and Hoichoi. It also offers a 28-day subscription to JioCinema Premium subscription.

Jio Rs 857 prepaid plan

The Jio Rs 857 prepaid plan comes with free access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile (3 months), Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, DocuBay, Chaupal, Planet Marathi, Kanchha Lannka, EPIC ON, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, FanCode, JioTV, and JioCloud.

The plan offers 168GB of high-speed data (2GB per day), SMS benefit for a validity of 84 day.

Jio Rs 1099 plan

The Jio Rs 1099 plan is offered with free Netflix Mobile subscription and 2 GB high-speed data per day. It is valid for 84 days that makes the mobile data balance amount to 168GB.

Apart from this, the plan also lets users access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud services. Additionally, eligible users will get unlimited 5G data.

Jio Rs 3227 plan

The Jio annual plan priced at Rs 3227 prepaid plan comes with a total of 730GB of high-speed data at a rate of 2 GB per day. Apart from this, the plan also offers other benefits including unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day along with unlimited 5G data.

If you are a subscriber, you can get a 1-year subscription to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, along with access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud services.

However, JioCinema Premium is not included in the complimentary JioCinema subscription.