Airtel reintroduces its cheapest prepaid plan at Rs 49, Know the plan details

Bharti Airtel has reintroduced its cheapest prepaid plan of Rs 49 after scrapping it for a couple of months. Post scrapping its Rs 49 plan in July 2021, Airtel’s most cost effective plan was Rs 79. However the return of Rs 49 plan can be seen as a big relief for the users.

The Airtel Rs 49 plan offers its users with a talktime of Rs 38.52 for a period of 28 days. A data of 100MB is also available for the users in the plan. The users will be charged at 2.5p/ second for calling purposes. It is noteworthy to mention that this plan is for users that use a secondary mobile number.

If you are a user who wants a plan for his/ her secondary mobile number and is similar to Rs 49, then he/ she can opt for Rs 79 plan. The Rs 79 plan is the second cheapest plan offered by Airtel just after Rs 49 plan.

The second phase of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has already started and cricket fans across the country are excited about it. A Disney+ Hotstar subscription can be seemed necessary in this case. The Rs 499 plan and Rs 699 plan are the budget plans offered by Airtel with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Airtel Rs 499 plan

This plan offers free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year and is valid for 28 days. Users get 3GB daily data, 100 SMS daily, Unlimited calling to any network and subscription to Amazon Prime Video for 30 days.

Airtel Rs 699 plan

The plan offers 2GB daily data for a period of 56 days. Users get unlimited calling, 100 SMS daily and a subscription to Disney + Hotstar plan for a year. Users also get subscription to Amazon Prime Video for 30 days.