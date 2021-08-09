Airtel, Jio or Vodafone Idea, Which postpaid plan is best to replace with prepaid plans

The various telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea offers many types of postpaid plans with lucrative benefits for their subscribers in India.

The telecom companies usually introduce plans with good benefits in the postpaid segment with a similar price in an attempt to keep each other in check.

In the competitive telecom industry, the operators are pushed to offer tempting benefits in their postpaid plans to subscribers to maintain their user base.

If you are looking to replace your ongoing prepaid plan with a postpaid plan with good benefits then you may check the following plans listed below.

Bharti Airtel Rs 999 Postpaid Plan

Bharti Airtel is one of the popular telecom operator in India. It offers many interesting postpaid plans with benefits for its subscriber.

Recently, Airtel discontinued the basic Rs 749 postpaid plan and increased the benefits of the Rs 999 postpaid plan for subscribers.

The Rs 999 postpaid plan of Airtel offers three connections which include one regular connection and two-family add-ons.

Under this plan, users get to enjoy a total of 150GB data per month. The plan also includes a data rollover facility.

Apart from this, it also offers unlimited Local/STD and roaming calling benefits. Users also get to use 100 SMS per day.

The plan also has additional benefits including a subscription to Amazon Prime Video for one year, Disney+Hotstar VIP, Airtel Xstream and Handset Protection.

Reliance Jio Rs 999 Postpaid Plus Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 999 postpaid plus plan comes with three additional family plan SIM cards.

Under this plan, users get a total of 200GB of internet data balance. However, after the data balance gets exhausted Jio charges Rs 10 per GB.

The plan also offers the data rollover facility of 500GB.

Like Airtel this postpaid plan of Jio also includes unlimited Local/STD and roaming calling and 100 SMS per day.

It also offers complimentary access to various Jio apps like JioCinema, JioTV, JioNews to users.

Further more, users can also get a subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney+Hotstar VIP.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1099 Redx Postpaid Plan

Unlike Jio and Airtel, the Rs 1099 Redx postpaid plan of Vodafone Idea offers only a single connection.

The plan comes with unlimited internet data and 100 SMS per month. Additionally, users also get access to international and domestic airport lounges four times per year at no extra cost.

The subscriber in India gets to enjoy unlimited data and unlimited calling benefits.

Additional benefits of the postpaid plan include a one-year subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar VIP and VI Movies and TV VIP access.

Vodafone Idea also promises priority help through its premium customer service.

You should note that Amazon Prime Video will be a one-time benefit, and it will be applicable only if it’s not availed with any other postpaid plan.