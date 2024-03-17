5 easy tips and tricks to simplify Google search in your smartphone

Google is the most common search engine used by people across the globe. It is in fact, the go-to option for most of us when it comes to browsing on the net. While we often use the search bar to type our queries, did you know that Google offers certain ways to simplify your search. Read on to know more about it.

Voice Command

One of the easiest search tricks offered by Google is the “Voice Command” option. This option allows you to fetch information just by talking to it. To avail this feature, you just need to say “Okay Google” first. Once the voice assistant is activated, you can proceed with your query; for example, “What are some easy ways to search on Google.” Seconds after which, you will get relevant results without having to do anything else.

‘Handwrite’ feature

One of the newest additions to the Google search feature to simplify the process is the “handwrite” option. With this feature, you can write your searches with your fingertip, without having to type anything. To enable this, you have to visit google.com. Next, you need to open the search settings and enable the “Handwrite” option.

Google Lens

This feature gives accessibility for vision-based search. This is an image-recognition technique which can be availed simply by focusing your Google camera on the object you want to find information about. By analyzing the input, you will receive the relevant results based on what you have shared.

Google’s Circle to Search

Some of the latest phone models of Samsung and Google Pixel have the feature of “Circle to Search” tool. This tool can be activated by long pressing on the screen for a couple of seconds. After which, you can circle the text or image on the screen to start a google search. With this, you will be provided with relevant information based on your search.

‘Advanced’ Search Tool

The Advanced Search Tool by Google allows you to search by applying a number of filters and options in order to refine your search. This can come handy when you want to take your searches to an expert level. This tool can be easily used by visiting the landing page at google.com/advanced_search.