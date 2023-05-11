Yuva Pratibha-Painting Talent Hunt: Apply now to win upto Rs 1,00,000

Advertisement

To promote Indian culture at the grassroot level on a national scale by identifying and recognizing the new art talent in various painting styles, MyGov in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture is organizing a Yuva Pratibha – Painting Talent Hunt under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Yuva Pratibha: Painting Talent Hunt is a unique opportunity for citizens across India to display their artistic talent and skills to gain national recognition. If you think you want to be New India’s emerging artist, illustrator, miniaturist or portrait maker, participate in the YUVA Pratibha – Painting Talent Hunt and showcase your creativity and craftsmanship on the various themes:

Heritage & Cultural

Valour & Patriotism

Nature & Environment

Public Heroes & Leaders

Points to note:

The participants have to submit their entry in JPG/JPEG/ PNG/ PDF format

The painting should be in a size not less than 2ft by 1.5 ft (24” x 18”)

The painting should be made up of the following medium: water, oil and acrylic.

Selection criteria: Creative, innovative and relevant to the contest theme

The entry must not contain any provocative, objectionable, or inappropriate content.

The photographs should be shot in HD Standard.

The description about the painting needs to be submitted as a PDF document.

Initial Submission of the painting could be from any of the themes mentioned above.

Timeline:

Start Date 11th May 2023 End Date for Submission 25th June 2023 Preliminary Screening June 2023 2nd Level of Screening 1st week of July 2023 Viewers’ Choice Round (Online Polling through MyGov) Mid of July 2023 Finale Round 1st Week of August 2023

Please Note: The above-mentioned timeline can be updated. Participants need to have a regular check on the content for all the updates.

Stages:

The competition will be divided into the following Round:

Round 1:

The Top 200 participants will be chosen from the total number of entries received on the MyGov platform.

Submissions will be online on MyGov platform in which the selection committee will choose on the basis of the photos submitted by the participants.

Round 2:

Out of 200 selected participants from the 1st round, 50 participants will be selected for the 3rd round by the Jury on the basis of their creativity.

Round 3 (Viewers’ Choice):

Top 40 Participants will be eligible for the Viewers’ Choice Round.

Out of which, the Top 20 Participants will be selected from the Viewers’ Choice Round.

Round 4 (Grand Finale):

Top 20 Contestants will be called for a physical event in New Delhi.

The Top 3 Winners will be announced by the Celebrity Jury, after judging their paintings LIVE at the Physical Event on an undisclosed theme.

Mentorship:

The Top 3 winners will be mentored for a period of 1 month with a mentorship stipend (if the winner’s city is different from the city of the mentor).

Prize Money:

Winners Rewards 1st Winner Rs. 1,00,000/- + Trophy + Certificate 2nd Winner Rs. 75,000/- + Trophy + Certificate 3rd Winner Rs. 50,000/- + Trophy + Certificate

Remaining 17 Contestants in the physical event will be rewarded with a Cash Prize of INR. 10,000/- each

The initial 200 selected Contestants by the middle level jury will get a digital Certificate of Recognition.

Terms & Conditions:

The contest is open to all Indian citizens. All participants must be between the age group of 18 and 40 to participate in the contest. All entries must be submitted on the MyGov portal. Entries submitted through any other mode will not be considered for evaluation. The participants have to submit their entry in JPG/JPEG/ PNG/ PDF format along with the short description about the painting. The painting should be in a size not less than 2ft by 1.5 ft (24” x 18”) The painting should be made up of the following medium: water, oil and acrylic. Selection criteria: Creative, innovative and relevant to the contest theme. The entry must not contain any provocative, objectionable, or inappropriate content. The submitted entry should be shot in HD Standard. The description about the painting needs to be submitted as a PDF document. The participant should ensure that his/her MyGov profile is accurate and updated, as organisers would use this for further communication. This includes details such as name, photo, complete postal address, email ID, and phone number, state. Participant & profile owner should be the same. Mismatch will lead to disqualification. The entry must not contain any provocative, objectionable, or inappropriate content. Submission of the Painting must be original and should not violate any provision of the Indian Copyright Act, 1957. If any entry found infringing on others, the entry will be disqualified from the competition. Selection process will be based on Painting Submission (though photograph) – Viewers’ Choice – Jury selection. The winners will be declared by way of announcing their names on the MyGov blog page after every level. Organisers reserve the right to reject any entry that does not feel is suitable or appropriate or which does not conform to any of the conditions listed above. By sending the entries, the Entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Terms & Conditions mentioned above. In the event of unforeseen circumstances, organizers reserve the right to amend or withdraw the competition at any time. For the avoidance of doubt this includes the right to amend these terms and conditions.

Click here to apply for Yuva Pratibha-Painting Talent Hunt.

Click here to visit the official website of innovateindia.mygov.in.