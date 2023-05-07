Post Matric Scholarship: Online application is underway, check details

The government of Odisha has launched the Post Matric Scholarship program to help the students of Economically Backward Classes (EBC) category financially.

The interested and eligible applicants can visit the official website (or click on the below given link) to check details regarding the program and apply for the scholarships.

Here’s detail about Post Matric Scholarship for EBC students:

Class/Courses:

Plus 2, Plus 3, Accountancy, Agriculture & Allied Sciences, Animal Husbandary, Applied Art & Craft, Architecture, Ayurvedic, B. Ed., B. Sc. Technical/Professional, B. Tech. and M. Tech. Dual Degree, Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA), Bachelor of tourism & Hospitality management, BVA ( Bachelor in Visual Art ), Computer-A LEVEL, Computer-O LEVEL, Craftsmanship Certificate in Hotel Management, Dental, Diploma in Hotel Management, Doctoral, Engineering – B.Tech Course, Fashion Design, Fashion Technology, Fishery, Forestry, Homeopathy, Hotel Management, Hotel Management (PG), I.T.I. / I.T.C., IGNOU Diploma and Certificate courses, Integrated Bachler in Science, Integrated BED, Integrated BED-MED, Integrated M. Com, Integrated M.A., Integrated M.Sc B. Ed, Integrated M.Sc., Integrated Master in Science, Integrated MCA, Interior Design, Journalism, Law, Library Science, M. A., M. Com., M. Ed., M. Phill, M. Sc Tech, M. Sc., M. Sc. Technical/Professional, M. Tech., Management, Master in Computer Application (MCA), Master in Finance & Control (MFC), Master in Social Work ( MSW)/ Master in Social Management, Master in Visual Arts, Master of Business Administration (MBA), Medical, Multimedia and Animation, Nursing, Occupational Therapy, OSOU Diploma and Certificate courses, Para-Medical, Performing Arts, PG DIPLOMA, PGDCA, Ph.D, Pharmacy, Physical Education, Physiotherapy, Polytechnic/ Diploma, Prosthetics and Orthotics, Public Health, SFC, Social Works, Special Education, Teacher Training, Textile Design, Tourism/Travel, Tourism/Travel Management, Vocational Education

Category:

EBC

Family Income:

Parents/ guardian’s from all sources shall not exceed Rs 2,50,000.00 ( Two Lakh Fifty Thousand ) per annum.

Percentage:

Minimum 50% in last exam appeared.

Documents Required:

Aadhaar Card of student

Income Certificate of the Parent/ guardian

Copy of passbook of Bank account with account number and IFSC code of the bank branch

Passport size Photograph of student

Divyang Certificarte in case of differently able students

Self Declaration Certificate of the student

Institute Declaration Certificate

Matriculation Certificate of the Student

Marksheet of last exam passed

Department:

ST&SC and MBC Welfare Department

Academic Year:

2022-23

End date:

15 May 2023

