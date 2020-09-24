Youth’s Body Found Inside Temple Premises In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur:  A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances at old Berhampur under Bada Bazar police limits in Berhampur today.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been identified.

Sources said, some locals first spotted the body on the premises of Radhakrushna temple at old Berhampur this morning and called up the police. The deceased body was found lying in a pool of blood, for which it is being suspected that he was crushed to death.

Later, the Bada Bazar police reached the spot and have started probe into the matter.

Investigation into the incident is underway, police said.

 

