Youth meets watery grave in Cuttack of Odisha

Cuttack: In an unfortunate incident, a youth has met in a pond at Mania village in Ucchapada panchayat under Tangi police limis in Cuttack district of Odisha.

The deceased minor has been identified as Ballabh Dehuri.

Reportedly, Ballabh had gone to a pond to wash the meat when his feet slipped off and he drowned inside the pond.

A local woman spotted the drowning youth and tried to save him but was unable to do the same. Hence, she immediately informed the local fire fighters.

The Choudwar local fire fighters rushed at the spot and fished out Ballabh from the pond.

On being informed, the Tangi police arrived at the spot and sent the body for autopsy to S.C.B. Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. The cops have initiated a probe into the matter.