Youth killed in road mishap in Odisha’s Balangir district

Balangir: In a tragic incident a youth was killed in Kantabanji area in Balangir district of Odisha on Wednesday. The accident took place reportedly after the bike he was riding was hit by an unidentified heavy vehicle that fled from the scene following the accident.

The accident took place at the Mahulpali Chhaka under Turekela Police limits.

The deceased youth has been identified as Subash Tandi of Tara village under Belpada Police limits.

As per reports, Subash was returning from Turekela in a bike when an unidentified vehicle hit his bike at the Mahulpali Chhak. The vehicle then fled from the scene.

After noticing Subash in a pool of blood fallen on the road some locals rushed him to Kantabanji hospital for treatment. However, the doctors there declared him brought dead.

After getting information the family members of the deceased youth visited the hospital.

Turekela Police seized the body and sent for autopsy.

Further investigation of the case is underway.

Also read:College Girl Found Hanging In Jajpur Of Odisha