College girl found hanging in Jajpur of Odisha

Jajpur: A girl student of a Nursing College was found hanging in her hostel room in Jajpur district of Odisha on Wednesday. After getting information Jajpur Road Police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

The deceased girl student has been identified as 18 year old Nibedita Sahu, daughter of Nanda Kishore Sahu of Dhusuri area in Bhadrak district. She was a student of the 2nd year.

As per reports, today at about 1 pm some girl students of the Xavier Nursing College in Jajpur Road found the body of the said girl student hanging in her hostel room. The body was hanging from the ceiling fan with the help of a ‘gamuchha’.

Soon, the students informed about it to the College Authorities. She was rescued and sent to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Jajpur Road. However, the doctors there declared the girl student dead.

Though it seems to be a case of suicide, it is yet to be ascertained the reason behind the death of the girl student.

Further investigation of the case is underway.