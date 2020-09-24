Rayagada: In a shocking incident, a youth was allegedly shot dead in an accidental firing inside a forest near Kaliajodi village of Kashipur block under Andarakanch police limits in Rayagada district.

The deceased youth has been identified as Khageswar Jhadia (36), son of Sukru Jhadia, a resident of Kaliajodi village.

According to sources, some of the youths of Kaliajodi and Konch gumma village had gone to the forest to hunt wild boar. They opened fire after hearing a sound. However, bullets hit Khageswar and he sustained grevious injuries.

After knowing about the incident , the villagers rescued and while shifting Khageswar to the village, he breathed his last.

In the meantime, the villagers did not reveal about his death to the police and conducted his last rites.

On being informed, the police rushed to the village and seized the half-burnt body and sent it for post-mortem.

Later, the Police detained 13 youths for interrogation.