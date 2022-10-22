Youth jumps into Kuakhai river in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

By Himanshu 0

Bhubaneswar: In a sad incident a youth reportedly jumped into Kuakhai river in this capital city of Odisha on Friday night. He was said to be in an inebriated condition.

The said youth has been identified as 40 years old Bapi Patnaik of Laxmi Sagar area in Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, the youth was drunk and he jumped into the river Kuakhai yesterday night. However, soon the locals knew about it and alerted the fire services department.

After getting information the fire fighters from Bhubaneswar rushed to the spot and rescued the youth alive from the River. The youth then was shifted to hospital for treatment.

Further details awaited.

