Youth dies after falling into well in drunken state

Bhubaneswar: In a saddening incident, a young man fell into a well today and died in Behera Sahi area, Nayapalli. He has been identified as 26-year-old Prabhat Das.

Reportedly, the youth was in a drunken state, and fell into the well by accident.

Upon getting alerted about the incident, the fire department reached the place of incident and started the rescue operation.

Prabhat was in a critical condition and he was rushed to the Capital Hospital.

However, the doctors declared him dead at the hospital.