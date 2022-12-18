Youth falls to death while taking selfie at Kanakund waterfall

Sundargarh: Taking selfie turned tragic for a man in Odisha as he a youth died while taking selfie at Kanakund waterfall near Ghoghar under Talsara police limits in Sundargarh district.

One Somesh Mallick, a native of Rourkela Sector-14 area, had gone to the Kanakund picnic spot along with three of his friends.

While all of them were enjoying the moment, Somesh climbed over one of the rocks to take a selfie. But, unfortunately, he fell into the waterfall.

Somesh’s friends with the help of other tourists tried to trace him. But they could not find him. Later, a team of fire personnel reached the spot after getting information but they are yet to rescue Somesh.

