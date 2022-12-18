Youth falls to death while taking selfie at Kanakund waterfall

One Somesh Mallick, a native of Rourkela Sector-14 area, had gone to the Kanakund picnic spot along with three of his friends.

Subadh Nayak
Sundargarh: Taking selfie turned tragic for a man in Odisha as he a youth died while taking selfie at Kanakund waterfall near Ghoghar under Talsara police limits in Sundargarh district.

While all of them were enjoying the moment, Somesh climbed over one of the rocks to take a selfie. But, unfortunately, he fell into the waterfall.

Somesh’s friends with the help of other tourists tried to trace him. But they could not find him. Later, a team of fire personnel reached the spot after getting information but they are yet to rescue Somesh.

