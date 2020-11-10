Youth electrocuted while stealing coal from train in Odisha

Jharsuguda: A youth suffered severe burn injury after coming in contact with an electric wire while he was stealing coal from a goods train in Odisha’s Jharsuguda. The youth has been identified as Mohammad Alam (40), a resident of Nuapada village of the district.

As per reports, a goods train loaded with coal halted near Nuapada in Belpahad Municipality region. In the meantime, Alam considering it as an opportunity was looting coal by climbing on the coal-laden wagon. But unfortunately he came in contact with the overhead live wire and got critically injured.

Some locals who witnessed him, managed to rescue Alam and send him to the IGH in Rourkela for treatment.