Youth Electrocuted To Death In Balasore
Youth Electrocuted To Death In Balasore District Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nilgiri: A youth was electrocuted to death on Monday while working on a power structure in Podasul area under the Nilgiri police station area in Balasore district.

The deceased has been identified as Himanshu Bagh of Naranpur village.

According to sources, the youth came in contact with a live wire while he was working at the power station. He was rushed to the Nilgiri hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead.

It was later known that Himanshu was not an electrician and was working on the power structure alone. That is  why Manas Kumar Jena of Baligohiri area, who had hired him, brought him to hospital in an ambulance without informing anyone.

After the incident, the villagers staged a protest outside the hospital demanding an answer as to why he was left alone for the work even when he does not have any knowledge of the work.

