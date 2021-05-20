Khordha: In a sad incident a youth was killed in a road mishap in Khordha district of Odisha on Thursday while three others sustained critical injury. There were four persons on the bike that met the accident.

Identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, four youths of Naraganga village under Banki block of Cuttack district were travelling on a bike. They were on their way to Raj Sunakhala.

At Begunia Bazar Post Office chowk the rider reportedly took a sudden turn to reach the National Highway when one of the pillions fell off the vehicle. Resultantly, the rider lost balance and hit a speeding Hyva truck that was coming from the opposite direction on the NH.

While one of the four youths died on the spot the other three sustained critical injury.

Begunia Police reached the spot and sent the injured youths to Khordha in an ambulance for treatment and seized the dead body. Further investigation of the case is underway.