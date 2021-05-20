Bhubaneswar: The DGP of Odisha Abhay, cautioned against fraud websites seeking personal information in the name of Covid vaccine registration.

He further urged people of the State not to provide their data to any website other than cowin.gov.in, Umang app and Aarogya Setu App for vaccine registration.

Only these three online platforms have been authorized to handle Covid vaccination and registration and other related matters.

There has been a considerable increase in cyber crimes during the Covid pandemic, the DGP added.

Social media users must be aware of some fraudsters have also been duping people by collecting money on pretext of charity, he said.

He added, Odisha Police has collected whopping Rs 9.84 crore fine for various Covid guideline violations in the State since April 1.

He further added action has been taken against 3,16,682 persons for violation of Covid appropriate behaviour.