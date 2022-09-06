Youth critical following attacked by arrow over past enmity in Deogarh

Deogarh: A youth has sustained critical injuries after he was attacked by arrows in Uparakhand village under the Barakota police station here. The accused has been detained by the neighbours of the victim and handed over to police.

According to reports, the youth was attacked by the accused who was in an inebriated state over past enmity. The arrow has embedded on the youth’s back. He has been rushed to the Burla Hospital.

As per sources, the victim was a fisherman.

Further reports are awaited.