Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Youth critical due to gunshot in Ganjam of Odisha

A youth in Ganjam district of Odisha has been critically injured due to a gunshot on Sunday, said reliable reports. 

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
gunshot in ganjam
Image Credits: Bruker (Representational Image)

Ganjam: In a shocking incident, a youth in Ganjam district of Odisha has been critically injured due to a gunshot on Sunday, said reliable reports.

The incident has been reported from Sikula village under Puruchottampur police station of Ganjam district. The injured youth has been identified as Niranjan Moharana.

A few miscreants allegedly shot the youth in the stomach and arms. The reason behind the attack is said to be earlier enmity.

Take a look

Youth dies during constable recruitment in Odisha

Dreaded criminal injured in film-style encounter in Bhubaneswar!

The youth is said to be critical due to the gunshot wounds. He has been admitted to the Purushottampur Hospital.

According to recent reports, the Purushottampur police has launched a manhunt to trap the miscreants, and is investigating further into the matter.

Further detailed report awaited.

Sudeshna Panda 5560 news

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like
State

Dharanidhar Nayak elected as High Court Bar Association President

State

Cuttack: Senior citizens visit Orissa High Court

State

Prime accused of Athagarh Jenapada firing arrested

State

Ruchi Foodline customers win Maruti Baleno car, Activa Scooty

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.