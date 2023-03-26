Youth critical due to gunshot in Ganjam of Odisha

Ganjam: In a shocking incident, a youth in Ganjam district of Odisha has been critically injured due to a gunshot on Sunday, said reliable reports.

The incident has been reported from Sikula village under Puruchottampur police station of Ganjam district. The injured youth has been identified as Niranjan Moharana.

A few miscreants allegedly shot the youth in the stomach and arms. The reason behind the attack is said to be earlier enmity.

The youth is said to be critical due to the gunshot wounds. He has been admitted to the Purushottampur Hospital.

According to recent reports, the Purushottampur police has launched a manhunt to trap the miscreants, and is investigating further into the matter.

Further detailed report awaited.