Yet another girl commits suicide in Bhubaneswar, hanging body recovered from apartment

Bhubaneswar: In a sad incident, the hanging body of a young girl was recovered on Thursday from an apartment in the capital city of Odisha. This has been suspected as a case of suicide. The body was found from the room of an apartment in Pahala area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The deceased girl has been identified as Sujata Rath.

As per reports, Pahala Police on Thursday recovered the hanging body of a young girl from her apartment in Atala area under Pahala Police limits.

It has been learnt that earlier the girl was living along with her parents. However, for the last few days she was living in the apartment alone. However, the reason behind the suicide is yet to be known.

Police have registered a case in this connection and further investigation is going on.

It is to be noted that on 13th of this month only another student had committed suicide in Bhubaneswar. A student of a private college in Bhubaneswar allegedly committed suicide. The incident was reported from Gothapatna area of Bhubaneswar. Identified as Surya Prakash Palai the student was a Plus II first year student in a private college in Bhubaneswar.