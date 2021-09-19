Yet another Bar & Restaurant sealed in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A Joint Enforcement Squad of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday conducted a raid on a bar and restaurant in Gajapati Nagar area of the State Capital City and sealed it.

According to reports, the BMC team led by Zonal Deputy Commissioner (North) Purandar Nanda, Zonal Dy. Commissioner (South East) Ansuman Rath, Assistant Commissioner (Enforcement) Lilan Prasad Sahu and OSD to BMC on COVID Duty Swarup Behera conducted a raid in Moody Blues Bar and Restuarant at Gajapati Nagar.

The Bar & Restaurant was reportedly found to be fully packed with guests at 10.30 PM in gross violation of COVID Guidelines. The guests were evacuated immediately from the premises of the Bar and Restaurant.

The Bar & Restaurant was then sealed indefinitely by BMC Enforcement Team.

It is to be noted here that the city civic body had sealed two bars cum restaurants in the Chandrasekharpur area of the capital city yesterday.