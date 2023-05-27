Rain, thunderstorm and gusty wind lashes Bhubaneswar late night

Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm along with rain and gusty wind lashed the capital city, Bhubaneswar while the whole city was in deep sleep on late Friday night. Under the influence of the Kalbaisakhi, heavy rain along with thunderstorms hit the city, which affected some slum areas houses.

According to sources, the water accumulated in some down areas due to the heavy rain, which caused inconvenience to the area people. The heavy rain was accompanied by heavy lightning and thunder, which woke up the town people from their slumber. Disruption of lightning was seen at various places.

The Meteorological Centre has predicted that Kalbaisakhi will likely hit the south and coastal Odisha today. Yellow warning has been issued to 21 districts for lightning and thunder. The regional Meteorological center has informed that the wind will blow at a speed of 40 to 50 km per hour in some places.