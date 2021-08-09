Yellow warning for rainfall & lightning issued for 20 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Duty Officer of the regional Meteorological Centre here on Monday issued yellow warning for rainfall and lightning issued for 20 districts of Odisha.

Moderate thunderstorm accompanied wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph lightning and light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of districts of Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundergarh, Keonjhargarh, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Cuttack and Khurda including Bhubaneswar And Cuttack Cities within next three hours.

People have been advised to keep a watch on the worsening conditions of the weather and be ready to move to safer places accordingly.