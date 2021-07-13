Yellow warning for heavy rainfall issued for six districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Yellow warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for six districts of Odisha by the regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Gajapati and Ganjam are the six districts which have been issued yellow warning for heavy rainfall till 8.30 AM.

The weatherman also said that light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Coastal Odisha and at many places over the districts of interior parts of the State.

People of these districts have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strikes, added the weatherman.