Yellow warning for heavy rainfall issued for six districts of Odisha

By WCE 3
thunderstorm with light rain

Bhubaneswar: Yellow warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for six districts of Odisha by the regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Gajapati and Ganjam are the six districts which have been issued yellow warning for heavy rainfall till 8.30 AM.

Related News

Meteorological Centre issues Yellow Warning for 11 districts…

Heavy rainfall to occur in nine districts of Odisha

The weatherman also said that light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Coastal Odisha and at many places over the districts of interior parts of the State.

People of these districts have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strikes, added the weatherman.

You might also like
State

Ratha Jatra of Lord Jagannath celebrated in California

State

3 minor boys killed in lightning strike in Odisha

State

Odisha govt gives permission to increase Plus Two seats in Junior Colleges

State

BSF Recruitment 2021: Apply soon for 285 vacant posts, check details here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.