Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident a woman was undressed and thrashed on the road in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar.

The Incident took place in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar in the evening yesterday.

The video of this incident has surfaced online and has gone viral garnering lots of views.

In the video, the victim could be seen undressed and beaten by a young woman in the presence of 10-15 persons. The victim’s two children who were present nearby requested the attacker to stop but she did not pay any attention to their repeated request.

Later,a complaint regarding this matter was lodged at the Tamando police station. The Police has started investigating the incident and subsequently arrested the attacker.

The attacker is presently being interrogated to find out any further details regarding the case.