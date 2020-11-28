Bhubaneswar: In a high voltage drama, a woman and her son attempts to self-immolate infront of the IG Park in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

However, the mother and her son were immediately rescued by the police personnel.

As per reports, the mother and her son tried to set themselves on fire by pouring kerosene on their bodies.

They took such an extreme step, demanding justice of her another son who was killed one year back by some unknown people in Kujanga.

