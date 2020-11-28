Woman & Son Attempts Self Immolation Infront Of Odisha Assembly

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: In a high voltage drama, a woman and her son attempts to self-immolate infront of the IG Park in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

However, the mother and her son were immediately rescued by the police personnel.

As per reports, the mother and her son tried to set themselves on fire by pouring kerosene on their bodies.

They took such an extreme step, demanding justice of her another son who was killed one year back by some unknown people in Kujanga.

Yesterday, three farmers from Athagarh attempted self-immolation in front of Odisha Assembly over the alleged loan irregularities in Athagarh district cooperative bank.

You might also like
State

MV Act Violation: Overloaded Bus Slapped With 10,000 Fine In Odisha

State

COVID-19 Claims 12 Lives In Odisha, Toll Rises To 1,730

State

Odisha Reports 550 Covid Positives Today, Tally Rises To 3,17,239

State

IIFL Loot Case: Two Jewellery Shop Owners Arrested In Odisha’s Cuttack

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.