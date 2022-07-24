Woman Slips Into Pond And Dies In Keonjhar District Of Odisha

By WCE 2
woman drowns in odisha
File Photo

Ghatagaon: In an unfortunate incident, a woman has slipped into a pond while bathing and died in Ghatagaon of Keonjhar district in Odisha on Sunday.

According to reports, the woman Dingi Munda (50) of Bausuli village under Turumunga Police station had gone to take a bath in the pond when she slipped and died.

Since, she did not return for a long time, her relatives started searching for her helter and skelter but, no relief.

Later, the villagers spotted her body floating in the village pond and illedaiely informed the police and relatives.

The police retrieved the body, sent it for post mortem and has lodged an unnatural death case in this matter.

