Tension erupts in Balisahi area of Cuttack, 5 injured, vehicles attacked: Watch

Cuttack: Tension gripped the Bali Sahi area of Cuttack on Tuesday afternoon after the temporary shed of the slum dwellers got damaged due to rain and wind.

As per reports, the tent, where the slum dwellers had been rehabilitated in the Bali Sahi area, due to extension of SCB Medical College, got damaged by rain and wind on Tuesday. As many as 136 families live there. The area has sustained much damage due to rain.

The irate slum dwellers then allegedly attacked Police vehicle and a vehicle of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). As many as 5 persons got injured. Additional Police Force have been deployed in the area following the tension.

All the injured persons have been shifted to SCB Medical for treatment.