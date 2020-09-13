Woman Murdered By Unidentified Miscreants In Odisha’s Ganjam

By KalingaTV Bureau

Ganjam: A woman was found dead in Malaspadar village near Jilundi in Bhanjanagar last night, as some miscreants entered into the house and attacked her.

The deceased woman has been identified as Jyostnarani Sahoo wife of Prashant Ku Sahoo, a native of Malaspadar village

According to sources, the incident took place when Jyostna was on the terrace alone and suddenly some miscreants entered through back door and attacked her with sharp weapons.

Hearing the screams, of Jyostna, family members rushed to the terrace but the miscreants had managed to flee.

Reportedly, Jyotsna died on the spot.

On being informed, Bhanjanagar SDPO and police reached the spot and seized the body for post mortem.

Later, the police have started the investigation on how and who killed Jyostna.

