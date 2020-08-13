Woman Kills Husband Over Family Fued in Odisha, Surrenders Before Police

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jagatsinghpur: A woman allegedly killed her husband to death at Sadeipur village under Balikuda police limits in Jagatsinghpur district late last night over family fued.

The deceased has been identified as Sushant Samal.

According to sources, a dispute was prevailing between Sushant and his wife over some family dispute.

Enraged over the matter, the accused hacked her husband to death when he was asleep and later surrendered before Balikuda Police.

After being reported about the incident, the police reached the spot and have started probe into the matter.

 

