Jharsuguda mass suicide bid: Woman, her daughter die at VIMSAR

Jharsuguda: The woman, who had attempted suicide bid along with her four children earlier, breathed her last this morning. One of her daughters also passed away. The duo died while undergoing treatment at VIMSAR in Burla in Sambalpur district.

Earlier on Wednesday, the woman’s elder son, who also had attempted suicide, had died while undergoing treatment.

It is worthwhile to mention here that five members of the family including the woman, her three daughters and a son reportedly tried to end their lives at Lahandabuda area under BTM police limits of Jharsuguda district by consuming phenyle on Monday.

While the exact reason what prompted them to take the extreme step is yet to be known, it is suspected that they took the step as the they were under heavy mental pressure following the death the woman’s son in a road accident.