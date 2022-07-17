Woman hacks father-in-law to death over family feud in Dhenkanal

woman kills father in law

Kamakhyanagar: In a shocking incident, a woman has hacked her father-in-law to death over a family feud in Kuturia village under Parjang police station in Dhenkanal district.

As per sources, the deceased was identified as Benudhar Pradhan of Kuturia village. Daughterin-law, Yashoda Pradhan, has also sustained serious injuries in the incident. 

Yashoda was rushed to the Parjang Group Health Center and later to the Anugul District Headquarter Hospital. According to reports, the Benudhar had an argument with his daughter-in-law over some family-related issues around 9pm. After some time the argument escalated to a physical fight and both of them tried to kill each other with a sharp weapon. At last, Benudhar lost his life to the serious injuries.

After being informed, police reached the spot, confiscated the body and has started investigating the case.

Further reports awaited.

 

 

 

 

 

 

