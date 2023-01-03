Woman hacked to death by husband in Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a woman has been hacked to death by her husband in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha on Tuesday.

According to reports, the husband attacked his wife and hacked her to death. It is alleged that the husband and wife had a quarrel and things turned ugly.

In a fit of rage the husband attacked and killed his wife. The incident took place under the ​​Nayapalli police station limits.

The woman (42) was a resident of Nayagarh. She was working in an under-construction apartment as a daily wager.

The husband who allegedly killed his wife has been detained in the police station and is being questioned by the police.

The body of the woman has been recovered by the police and has been sent for a postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.