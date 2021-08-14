Woman gives birth to three babies in Odisha

Berhampur: One Saradevi Mandal, a tribal woman from Khemundikhol village under Sanakhemundi Block of Ganjam district, gave birth to three baby girls at Dengausta Primary Health Centre last night.

According to sources, the local Asha workers arrived at the hospital last night with the woman and her relatives. The health workers and doctor at Dengausta Primary Health Centre arranged for her delivery. A baby girl was born shortly and later two more girls were born to the woman.

The doctor and health workers, who conducted Saradevi’s delivery, were extremely happy because they successfully arranged the delivery of the three newborns without any modern facilities at the Primary Health Centre.

The health condition of all the babies and Saradevi is stated to be good, said sources. However, they were shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for better attendance, added the sources.